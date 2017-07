Maine State Police are looking for a Swanville man who was involved in a domestic violence assault in Swanville, in Waldo County.

Police said Jason Young, 44, of Swanville faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

The victim of the domestic assault was treated at a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about Young’s whereabouts is asked to call the Maine State Police at 624-7076.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

