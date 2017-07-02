AUGUSTA – Lawmakers met briefly Sunday morning to review a Republican budget counter-proposal, but tensions remained high and it was unclear when a deal would emerge ending Maine’s 2-day-old government shutdown.

Sunday morning’s meeting of a budget conference committee quickly devolved into confusion after House Republicans said they needed to make additional adjustments to the budget changes they proposed yesterday. The prospect of additional changes – and, therefore, the need for more tweaks to the overall figures – did not sit well with some committee members who are already blaming House Republicans and Gov. Paul LePage for causing the state government shutdown by blocking passage of a $7.1 billion budget compromise late Friday night.

“I have to say that I can barely contain my fury, after receiving information yesterday, that there is still yet more additional information today,” said House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, told House Minority Leader Rep. Kenneth Fredette, R-Newport. “Nonetheless, our goal here is to finish this and find a way that we can come to an agreement.”

The budget that failed in the House on Friday would have eliminated the 3 percent tax surcharge on wealthy Mainers while offsetting half of the $320 million in lost revenue by devoting $162 million from other sources to K-12 schools. But LePage and House Republicans balked at a proposed 1.5 percent increase in the lodging tax included in the plan and are also demanding additional changes, including a statewide teacher contract pilot program and steps to allow potential taxation of land trusts. LePage has also threatened to take the full 10 days allowed him under the law to act on any budget that he does not support.

Saturday’s government shutdown is affecting the vast majority of the state’s 12,000 state workers, who are facing an unknown amount of time off without pay. The impacts on the Maine public has, to date, been fairly small because LePage kept state parks open and other “emergency services” – such as law enforcement, prisons and welfare programs – continue to operate. But lawmakers know that the political situation will likely change dramatically if government offices remain shuttered on Wednesday after what is, for many Mainers, an extended July 4th holiday weekend.

The budget committee plans to reconvene Sunday afternoon after staff crunch new numbers based on the latest Republican changes. Even if the six committee members can solidify around a new proposal, it is not likely the House or Senate could vote on the re-written budget document until very late Sunday or Monday.

Fredette said the latest proposal is simply aimed at garnering the 101 votes needed in the 151-seat House to send a budget to LePage for his signature.

“We are trying to be honest brokers . . . to get us to 101,” Fredette said.

But the morning session ended on an ominous tone when Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, warned that supporting the last compromise was “very, very difficult” for Senate Democrats.

“My caucus decided that the only thing worse than voting for the budget was voting for a shutdown,” Breen said. “And as this budget gets worse and we are already in a shutdown, I don’t know what my caucus is going to do. I don’t know, and I’m concerned.”

This story will be updated.

