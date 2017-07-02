RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a Rochester woman faces several charges after she bit a state trooper in the head.

The incident started just after midnight Saturday when troopers were screening a driver for possible drunken driving on Route 66 in Randolph. Police said 21-year-old Tristen Martonik, a passenger in the car, got out and ran down the middle of the road.

Martonik was charged with disorderly conduct and later with assault on an officer after authorities said she bit the state trooper at the Randolph Police Department.

Martonik is due in court Monday.

