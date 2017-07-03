NEW YORK — Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public’s help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City.

The star of Fox’s “Gotham” wrote on Facebook that the “net had been flung far and wide” since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared.

Donal Logue posted a plea on Facebook on Sunday, asking for the public's help in locating his missing daughter, Jade.

Logue said he has the New York Police Department, the FBI and others involved.

He asked that whoever may be with Jade to “just drop her off.” He said she’ll be taken back “with hugs and no questions asked.”

Jade Logue was last seen in Brooklyn on June 26. She is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue.

New York City police said Monday they’ve found no signs of foul play and that they so far consider the teen a runaway.

