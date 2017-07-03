Mid Coast Hospital

Bristol Lynn Baker, born June 16 to Lindsay Elizabeth Baker (Cunningham) and Derrick Nelson Baker of Arrowsic. Grandparents are Lynn and Paul Cunningham of Arrowsic, Dennis and Doris Baker of Westport Island, and Sharlene Taylor of Old Orchard Beach. Great-grandparent is Ruth Cunningham of Westbrook.

Coraline Claire Bartlett, born June 19 to Nathanial Aaron and Heather Fay (Demers) Bartlett of Auburn. Grandparents are Rachael Reynold of Auburn, Kirk Demers of Providence, Rhode Island, Brian Bartlett of Georgetown, and Karen Bartlett of Bath. Great-grandparents are Pat Macklin and Barbara Reynold of Bath.

Althea Loretta Wood, born June 24 to Adam P. Wood and Lori Beth Wood (Schildroth) of Richmond. Grandparents are Michael and Beth Schildroth of Westbrook and James and Cynthia Wood of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Great-grandparents are Arden Smith of Sebago, Marjorie Holub of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and Thomas and Barbara Wood of Bedford, Texas.

Meadow Raylynn Roberts, born June 24 to Lindsey Renee Roberts and Danny Michael Roberts of Lisbon. Grandparents are Gert Roberts of Lisbon, Barry Roberts of Fayette, and Linnie Goodwin of Lisbon Falls. Great-grandparent is Nicky Counts of Oklahoma.

Maine Medical Center

Benjamin Thomas Emmons Jr., born June 5 to Benjamin and Simone (Swartzentruber) Emmons Sr. of Windham. Grandparents are Lani Kelly of Windham and David Swartzentruber of Thailand. Great-grandparents are Wilber and Mary Harris of Windham.

Lachlan Elizabeth McKinnon Tolman, born June 14 to Kenneth and Alyssa Tolman of Gorham. Grandparents are Louise McKinnon of Windham, New Hampshire, Thomas and Valerie Maciejczyk of Melbourn, Florida, and Mary Tolman of Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Southern Maine Health Care



Florence Margaret Baker-Koch, born April 17 to Adam Lewand-Koch and Ashley Baker-Koch of Biddeford. Grandparents are Mark and Margaret Baker of Kennebunk and Dana Koch and Helene Lewand of Kennebunkport.

Savannah Ann Hagan, born April 24 to Glenn Hagan and Samantha Cann of Biddeford. Grandparents are Ron Arcouette and Jessica Cann of Ossipee, New Hampshire, and Walter Hagan of Boston.

Eilidh Marie Gagne, born April 25 to Robert Gagne II and Elise (Berthiaume) Gagne of East Waterboro. Grandparents are Henry and Jeanne Berthiaume of Sanford and Robert and Kimberly Gagne of Waterboro.

Jeffrey Raymond Tanguay, born April 26 to Nathan and Amanda (Abbott) Tanguay of Waterboro. Grandparents are Jeffrey and Coreen Abbott of Saco, Kevin and Becky Tanguay of Dayton, and Ray and Linda Parent of Bidddeford.

Edwin Jackson Dudley, born June 18 to Christopher and Carly (Morin) Dudley of Biddeford. Grandparents are Maudell and Andrew Goldschmidt and Carol and Marro Morin, all of Kennebunk, and James and Katherine Dudley of Biddeford.

Lincoln Alexander Lovell, born June 19 to Alexander Lovell and Nicole Mayer of Saco. Grandparents are Heather and Will Mayer and Karen and Marston Lovell, all of Saco.

Alexander Charles Hadiaris, born June 20 to Troy and Rebekah (Breton) Hadiaris of Saco. Grandparents are Marc and Ellarene Breton of Sanford and Charles and Priscilla Hadiaris of Saco.

Alexander Daniel Nicolas, born June 20 to Kelby and Brett (Allen) Nicolas of Biddeford. Grandparents are Brooke Barrick of Old Orchard Beach, James Allen of Saco, and Terry and Alana Wilkins, and Peter Nicolas, all of Biddeford.

Isaiah William Cloutier, born June 21 to Christopher Cloutier and Christy Wanager of Biddeford. Grandparents are Steve and Diane Wanager of Lebanon and Raymond Cloutier and April Jones.

Lana Valorie Jones, born June 21 to Alexander Jones and Jessica Candelario of Limington. Grandparents are Robert and Margaret Reinhold of Ossipee, New Hampshire, and Richard and Sarah Jones of South Portland.

Lillian Rachel Rumery, born June 23 to Craig and Stacey (Little) Rumery of Biddeford. Grandparents are Debbie and Randy Laguex of Sanford, Walter and Lisa Little of Saco, and Mark and Diane Rumery of Biddeford.

Quentin Arthur Junkins, born June 25 to Shania Junkins of Biddeford. Grandparents are Eugene Junkins of Biddeford and Claudette Mack of Sanford.

