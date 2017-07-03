BOSTON — The search continues, although it falls somewhat short of an exhaustive, door-to-door manhunt.

The depth of the Bruins’ defense corps got a boost when the NHL’s free-agent market opened on Saturday, with Jets journeyman Paul Postma signing a one-year, one-way contract. In many ways, Postma fit the profile the Bruins sought: He’s not old (28), has NHL experience (191 games), and it will cost only $725,000 to see if there’s more to his game than he showed over five seasons in Winnipeg.

In another way, Postma may not be an ideal fit: Like four other defensemen on the Bruins’ NHL depth chart, he’s a right-hand shot. They still have only two lefties – Zdeno Chara, the 40-year-old captain entering the final year of his contract, and Torey Krug.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney pointed out on Friday that, while the group of Adam McQuaid, Kevan Miller, Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy might constitute a right-shot overload among the projected Top 6 defenseman, the organization had no other right-handers signed. Sweeney said he wouldn’t ignore righties when free agents hit the market on Saturday; he acquired one in Postma.

The GM has talked more, however, about adding another lefty who can help next season, and he hasn’t landed one of those.

It’s not like some weren’t available. Sweeney said he made offers and explored trade possibilities, and that he’d continue to do both. He’s on record as being open to parting with prospects.

Prospects, however, are one of the reasons the GM didn’t try to go big on Saturday.

Although thinned out significantly by the departures of Colin Miller (expansion draft), Joe Morrow (signed for a year by the Canadiens) and veteran John-Michael Liles, Sweeney was content to emerge with his Top 6, with a tentative plan to move Kevan Miller to left defense, where he spent some of last season. The addition of Postma, who has also played on the left side (albeit a decade ago, during his Western Hockey League junior career), gives the Bruins another off-side candidate on the blue line, plus a little more insurance for when injuries become a factor.

After the Top 7, it’s all prospects: Rob O’Gara and Matt Grzlecyk, who both have one AHL season plus one cup of coffee in Boston, are next in line, with 2015 draftees Jakub Zboril (Round 1, No. 13 overall) and Jeremy Lauzon (Round 2, No. 52) about to embark on their first pro seasons. Behind that, there are Ryan Lindgren (round 2, No. 49, in 2016) and this year’s top draftee, Urho Vakkanainen, selected 18th overall.

Will they all make it into the Bruins’ lineup eventually? Doubtful. But, based on projections that some will trickle into the lineup in the next one to three seasons, Sweeney was clearly wary of signing a 30-something veteran at significant salary and term, only to have that player taking up roster and salary cap space when a prospect is ready.

Adding AHL Most Valuable Player Kenny Agostino (one year, $875,000) is a bit of a different story. Extremely deep at center, even with Dominic Moore’s departure for Toronto as a free agent, Sweeney wants competition for the many unclaimed spots on the wings – a new one opened when Jimmy Hayes was bought out last weekend.

There’s an array of candidates, from returnees like Frank Vatrano and Tim Schaller (unsigned, with arbitration rights), to those who got a chance last year (Danton Heinen) to untested commodities like Anders Bjork, who decided to skip his final season at Notre Dame. Agostinto, the Yale product who scored 83 points in 65 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season, joins the mix.

Sweeney said last week that he wouldn’t pick his team on July 1, and he hasn’t. His next priorities are Development Camp, which runs this Thursday through Sunday, and new contracts for David Pastrnak, Ryan Spooner (also arbitration eligible), Schaller and others.

Otherwise, there are two more months before training camp begins, to see if he has anything hidden up his sleeve.

