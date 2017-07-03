A Buxton man is facing multiple charges after a report of gunfire and fireworks at a Limington residence Sunday night ended with him being subdued by a Taser by sheriff’s deputies.

York County sheriff’s deputies responding to the call around 10:40 p.m. found a heavily intoxicated Aaron Preston carrying a rifle outside the home on Cape Road, according to Sheriff Bill King. Deputies ordered Preston to drop the rifle and he complied.

After denying he was carrying any other weapons, Preston “continued acting in a furtive manner” and walk around in his intoxicated state, King said. Deputies eventually subdued Preston with a Taser and placed him in handcuffs.

A Glock pistol and knife were found in the pockets of Preston’s shorts, King said.

Preston was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and refusing to sign a criminal summons. He will be arraigned Monday.

