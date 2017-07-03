MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal, Trinity Lutheran Church, 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

Summer supper, 5 p.m. Fairview Grange No. 342, 826 Village Road, Smithfield. $8, $5 under age 10. 399-2099.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. $5 to $13; bread $2. 797-2487.

Pasta and pizza dinner, includes salad, Italian bread, pies and beverages. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 ages 3 to 11, free to younger children. 324-8811.

SATURDAY

Bean and casserole supper with ham, hot dogs and desserts. 4:30 p.m., Dresden-Richmond United Methodist Church, 21 Pleasant St., Richmond. $7, $5 children 5-12, $20 families. 666-5788

Community Center supper, 5 to 6 p.m. Embden Community Center, 797 Embden Pond Road, Embden. $8, $4 children

Public baked bean supper, featuring macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, pies, biscuits, hot dogs and beverages. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 children under 12.

Drive-thru chicken barbecue,11:30 a.m., Unity Union Church, 13 Depot St., Unity. 948-2455.

Baked bean supper, featuring homemade salads and pies, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Acton Congregational Church, Route 109. $8, $4 ages 12 to 5, under 5 free. 636-2344.

