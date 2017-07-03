A crash on Interstate 295 southbound in Portland early Monday afternoon snarled traffic in the middle of the long holiday weekend.

Maine State Police said the crash occurred near Exit 5, and traffic on the bridge that crosses the Fore River was reduced to one lane temporarily. By 2 p.m., a dispatcher said, the cars involved in the crash had been moved and traffic was beginning to flow smoothly again.

She said there were no details immediately available on what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated

