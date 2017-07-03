PORTLAND

Free meals for children available this summer

The Opportunity Alliance is participating in the Summer Food Service Program to provide free meals for children, ages 18 or younger.

They will be served noon to 1 p.m. daily through Aug. 18 at Front Street Community Center at 34 West Presumpscot St., the Kennedy Park Community Center at Boyd Street, Reiche Community Center at 166 Brackett St., Riverton Community Center at Riverton Drive, and Sagamore Community Center at 21 Popham St.

Meals also will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. now through Aug. 11 at the Munjoy South Playground at Adams Street and at the Unity Village Community Center at 28 Stone St.

For more details, call 866-632-9992 or email [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.