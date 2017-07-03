LOWELL, Mass. — William Hogan, a former chancellor of UMass Lowell who led the school for 25 years, has died. He was 84.

The university announced Hogan’s death Monday.

UMass President Martin Meehan said Hogan had a remarkable career and credited Hogan for reinventing the campus and its academic reputation.

Hogan joined the university as an engineering professor in 1963 and quickly ascended the ranks.

He was president of the school for a decade years before it joined the UMass system and then served as its first chancellor from 1991 to 2006.

Hogan was known as the “father of UMass Lowell” and is credited with building close ties with the city and establishing the university as a strong research institution.

Meehan said Hogan “helped define the role of a modern public research university.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.