Maine State Police say that a Kenduskeag man died Monday afternoon when his sedan went off the road and hit several trees on Main Road in the Penobscot County town of Charleston.

State police identified the victim as 29-year-old Joshua C. Long.

Long was driving a 2005 Mazda sedan east on Main Road when his car went off the right side the roadway and hit several trees. Long died at the scene.

The crash, which remains under investigation, took place around 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Trooper Bryan Creamer or Sgt. Alden Bustard at 973-3700.

