A spokeswoman for Gov. Paul LePage denied Monday that the governor plans to take a 10-day vacation amid intense budget negotiations and a state government shutdown.

Early in the day, two Republican lawmakers reported that the governor called to inform them about his plans to leave the state beginning Tuesday. But later in the day, a spokeswoman for the Republican governor said that wasn’t the case.

“(He) will not be leaving,” Adrienne Bennett said in an email Monday evening.

The news that LePage said he was planning to take a vacation during a state budget shutdown was paired with reports out of New Jersey – another state in a budget shutdown – that Gov. Chris Christie and his family visited a beach closed to the public, prompting outrage.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon, who heard about the LePage phone calls, criticized the idea of the governor going on vacation.

“He told somebody else in a phone call this morning that he would actually leave town for 14 days,” Gideon told reporters. “I can’t imagine having the responsibility of being elected by all of the people in this state, forcing a shutdown and then threatening to continue to hold us in a shutdown and announcing that ‘I will leave the state.’ It is the biggest abdication of responsibility that I have ever witnessed and every person in this state should be absolutely outraged by it.”

Sen. Roger Katz said he got one of the calls, and a spokesman for Senate President Michael Thibodeau said he also got a call from LePage saying he was leaving.

“He called the Senate president and Sen. Katz this morning to say he was leaving the state to go on vacation,” Thibodeau spokeswoman Krysta West said Monday.

West said Thibodeau, R-Winterport, told her about the call.

Katz said he got a “very cordial call” from the governor, who said he was leaving the state Tuesday. Katz said LePage reiterated his position that if the budget stripped out the lodging tax, he would sign it.

“But he was leaving tomorrow for around 10 days and if we didn’t do that (strip out the lodging tax,) he would not sign it and we would remain shut down for 10 days,” Katz said. “He was polite, but clearly he was resolute.”

LePage spokesman Peter Steele had denied Twitter reports about the vacation, saying it was “100% fake news.”

Noel K. Gallagher can be reached at 791-6387 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: noelinmaine

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.