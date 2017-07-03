I applaud the Portland Press Herald’s June 19 editorial, “Our View: With lobsters and climate, there’s not a debate,” for highlighting global climate change’s effects on Maine’s fisheries. As lobster populations move north because of warming ocean waters, the future of the Maine lobster industry becomes ever bleaker. The decline of lobster populations prophecies a discouraging economic future for coastal Maine communities that rely on the species’ health.

What the editorial fails to do is elaborate on the “policies that will slow climate change.” A very important first step to slowing global climate change is a commitment to clean energy. The city of Portland has committed to 100 percent clean energy for all municipal operations by 2040.

But municipal operations are only one contributor to carbon emissions. Nationwide, 72 cities are working toward 100 percent renewable energy, 30 cities are committed to 100 percent renewable energy and five cities are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy, including Burlington, Vermont.

Currently, more than half the world’s population lives in urban areas, and this will only increase as the human population expands. Urban areas already account for about 76 percent of carbon dioxide emissions from energy use. Adopting a 100 percent clean energy target shows citizens that their leadership prioritizes health and economic well-being.

But environmentally positive policies such as these will not be adopted unless citizens ask for them. The move toward a clean future depends on each and every one of us. A commitment to clean, renewable energy constitutes a major building block on the path to an environmentally and economically sustainable future for Maine.

Hannah Marr

Falmouth

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.