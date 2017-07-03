NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Baby Bombers who lead the New York Yankees’ offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10.

Judge, a rookie who homered in his first major league at-bat last August, leads the majors with 27 home runs and tops the American League with a .327 batting average and 62 RBI.

“I’m excited,” he said Monday. “We’ve got a good group of guys going. Getting a chance to go up against Gary is going to be fun. So I think we’re both looking forward to that.”

Sanchez is hitting .289 with 13 homers and 40 RBI despite missing nearly a month with a strained biceps.

“I think it’s going to be special,” Sanchez said through a translator. “I’m pretty sure the fans are going to enjoy it. I’m pretty sure that the excitement will be through the roof, and if I don’t win I want Judge to win.”

New York made the announcement Monday on Twitter before its game against Toronto.

Judge acknowledged a while back that he’d been invited by Major League Baseball to participate but said he didn’t think the timing was right to announce a decision. Focused on the Yankees’ season, he wanted to wait until All-Star rosters were revealed Sunday night.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will defend his title. Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who leads the National League with 24 homers, also said he will compete.

ALL-STAR GAME: AL MVP Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game while rehabilitating his injured left thumb.

The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder tore the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb on May 28 during a headfirst slide and had surgery three days later to repair the ligament and dorsal capsule. The team said Monday he will work out Tuesday at Class A Inland Empire.

Trout is batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBI and 10 steals. He was the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016, and was the All-Star Game MVP in 2014 and 2015. He was elected by fans to the starting outfield, his fifth election and sixth All-Star team.

ROCKIES: Colorado placed infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and reinstated slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Desmond was hurt while chasing a fly ball in Arizona on Sunday. This will be his second stint on the DL after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand. He’s hitting .283 with five homers and 26 RBI.

Gonzalez was reinstated Monday after going on the DL in late June with a strained right shoulder.

CUBS-BLUE JAYS TRADE: Catcher Miguel Montaro was traded by Chicago to Toronto, six days after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington.

Toronto acquired the two-time All-Star and cash for a player to be named or cash.

Chicago is paying Toronto $6,446,710 in seven installments through Oct. 6 as part of the trade, covering all but $515,039 of the $6,961,749 remaining of Montero’s $14 million salary this year. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.