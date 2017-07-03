OAKLAND, Calif. — The NBA finals MVP gladly accepted a pay cut.

One day shy of a year after announcing his decision to join the powerhouse Warriors, Kevin Durant took far less than he could have to help make sure they stay winners and chase more championships. KD agreed to terms Monday on a contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years.

Still exhilarated from his first career title, Durant has made it clear he hopes to build a dynasty alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Durant’s new contract calls for about $25 million in the first year with a player option for the second season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity Monday because it won’t become official until the end of the free agency moratorium period Thursday.

As he planned all along to provide the Warriors with financial flexibility, Durant waited as Golden State General Manager Bob Myers signed the other free agents – Curry for a record $201 million over five years; 2015 finals MVP Andre Iguodala on a three-year contract with $48 million guaranteed; fellow key reserves Shaun Livingston for $24 million and three years, and David West on a one-year deal for the veteran minimum $2.3 million.

Last Thursday, Durant declined to opt in for the $27.7 million second year of his previous deal with the Warriors and became an unrestricted free agent. The move was expected as Durant insisted when the season ended that he would do his part to keep the core of the roster intact. He could have signed a max deal that would have paid him millions more next season, but that contract will come soon enough. He is expected to decline the player option next year and sign for the maximum then.

He and Curry vowed to do whatever they could in negotiations to ensure Myers had money to work with to keep as many of the others as possible.

Durant, villainized for his choice to bolt OKC, made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere. The 28-year-old forward had been projected to receive a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season, which would have been about $31.8 million.

SUNS: Phoenix declined a team option on guard Leandro Barbosa, saving the team $3.5 million in salary cap space.

Barbosa, 34, had a $4 million contract for next season, with $500,000 guaranteed. The Suns are skewing their roster younger and though still productive, Barbosa’s entire contract would have been picked up if he was on the roster past Monday.

CAVALIERS: Chauncey Billups withdrew his name from Cleveland’s search for a new general manager.

Billups released a statement to ESPN on Monday saying that “the timing isn’t right” to take the job in Cleveland. Billups had been in discussions with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to replace David Griffin. Griffin and the Cavs abruptly parted ways just days before the draft.

LAKERS: Los Angeles signed first-round draft picks Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

Ball is expected to make $33.4 million over four years in his contract slot as the second overall pick.

HORNETS: Charlotte signed first-round draft pick Malik Monk, the 11th choice in the NBA draft.

Monk was the Southeastern Conference’s player of the year. The star guard averaged 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a freshman at Kentucky.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.