ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Benintendi blooped a two-run single over a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 7-5 on Monday night for their AL-best fifth straight victory.

Boston needed extra innings after Mike Napoli led off the Rangers ninth with a homer off All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who had blown only one of his previous 24 save opportunities.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello throws in the first inning. He pitched into the seventh inning but didn't get a decision as the game went 11 innings. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez The Rangers' Mike Napoli blasts a solo home run off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel to tie the game in the ninth inning. It was Napoli's 17th home run of the season and a blown save for Kimbrel. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez Boston's Andrew Benintendi hits a two-run single in the 11th inning to give the Red Sox a 7-5 lead. The hit proved to be the game winner. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

With runners at second and third with one out in the 11th against Ernesto Frieri (0-1), the Rangers intentionally walked Dustin Pedroia, who already had three hits and four RBIs. Benintendi, who had entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth, then hit a ball that landed just beyond the infield dirt in short left.

Heath Hembree (1-2), the sixth Boston pitcher, retired all six batters he faced over the last two innings.

Pedroia’s second two-run single capped a tiebreaking sixth, when the AL East-leading Red Sox scored three unearned runs. The bases were loaded when Pedroia got to the plate, but just-entered reliever Tony Barnette threw a wild pitch before Pedroia lined a two-out shot to center for a 5-2 lead.

Texas then scored in three consecutive at-bats, the last when Napoli homered for the third time in four games. His .193 batting average is the lowest among AL qualifiers, but 17 of his 46 hits are homers.

Carlos Gomez hit his 11th homer in the Texas seventh, and Shin-Soo Choo led off the eighth with a double before scoring on Nomar Mazara’s single.

The Red Sox had also loaded the bases with two outs in the second, part of 36 pitches by Texas starter Martin Perez that inning, to set up Pedroia’s first two-run single that put them ahead 2-1.

Rougned Odor’s 15th homer for Texas was a solo shot in the fourth tied the game.

Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello had his 15th consecutive start going at least six innings, the longest active streak in the majors, but ended up with no decision.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.