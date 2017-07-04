Clinton police are investigating a possible kidnapping after receiving a report early Tuesday that a person was tied up in a basement.

Police got a report at 2 a.m. that a woman went to a residence in Clinton to help a man paint a barn, police Chief Rusty Bell said. The man was reported to have tied up the woman and kept her in the basement for a day, Bell said.

A person who picked up the woman, who is from Newport, on the road submitted the report, Bell said.

Police briefly spoke with the woman identified as the victim after receiving the report, but she cut the conversation short and said she was busy, Bell said. She has been uncommunicative since then, Bell said. The person who reported the incident also has been hard to reach.

The woman who was the subject of the report gave police a first name of the person she said detained her, but Bell said police haven’t been able to determine who that is.

Despite the difficulty in communicating, Bell said, police are going to “pursue this like it’s the case of the century.”

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

