Portland Sea Dogs Manager Carlos Febles glanced over the boxscore from Tuesday night’s 4-0 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, looking for some good news. Near the bottom, he spotted it.

“The bright light was our bullpen – 81/3 innings, one run, two hits,” Febles said. “We got to take the positive from this and move on.”

A Fourth of July fireworks display followed the game, played in front of a sellout crowd of 7,368 at Hadlock Field, but on the field, there were no big bangs.

Of the game’s seven total hits, only one was for extra bases, an RBI double by Richard Urena in the fourth inning.

New Hampshire’s other three runs came in the first on six walks and a sacrifice fly against losing pitcher Henry Owens (0-1), who recorded only two outs.

Jake Drehoff, Luis Ysla and Bobby Poyner provided the relief.

New Hampshire starter Sean Reid-Foley (5-6) held the Sea Dogs to three hits and three walks over six innings.

Portland’s best chance came in the fourth. With two outs, Henry Urrutia singled, followed by walks to Michael Chavis and Cole Sturgeon (11-pitch effort). Mike Olt then launched a deep fly ball to left field – caught on the warning track.

“We had them on the ropes,” Febles said. “Mike put a good swing on it, but just underneath it.”

Both Chavis and Urrutia finished with two hits. The Sea Dogs out-hit New Hampshire 5-2.

Rafael Devers was the DH Tuesday night, going 0 for 4. He’s batting .303.

NOTES: Red Sox utility player Brock Holt may be headed to Portland to continue his rehab assignment. Holt is not with Pawtucket in Rochester. He has been dealing with vertigo and has not played for Boston since April 20. … Sea Dogs starter Travis Lakins was placed on the disabled list with a sore forearm. He was replaced by Salem reliever Trevor Kelley, a 36th-round draft pick in 2015 out of the University of North Carolina. Kelley was dealing in Salem (1.34 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and .198 opponents’ batting average). … There was an interesting match-up of rehabbing pitchers (and former Sea Dogs) in Rochester, N.Y., Tuesday night, with Eduardo Rodriguez pitching for Triple-A Pawtucket, and Justin Haley for Rochester. Haley was Rule 5 draft pick by the Twins in the offseason. Rodriguez allowed four runs in four innings, and Haley gave up two runs in three innings.

