FREEPORT — Ryan Smith won the L.L. Bean 4th of July 10K on Tuesday morning, finishing in 32 minutes, 31 seconds.

Smith, 22 of Farmington, beat Sam Seekins, 25 of Portland, who finished second in 32:56, and Chris Harmon, 29 of Portland, who was third in 33:30.

Runners take off at the start of the L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K on Tuesday morning in Freeport. There were 1,235 finishers in the race. Staff photo by Jill Brady Staff photo by Jill Brady Ryan Smith of Farmington crosses the finish line to win the L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K on Tuesday in Freeport. Smith finished in 32:31. Sheri Piers of Falmouth is the first women's finisher in the L.L. Bean Fourth of July 10K on Tuesday in Freeport. Piers finished in 37:54. Staff photo by Jill Brady

Sheri Piers, 46 of Falmouth, won the women’s race in 37:54. Erin Lane, 36 of Contoocook, New Hampshire, was second in 38:11, and Christina Berkow, 28 of New York, was third in 38:18.

There were 1,235 finishers in the annual Fourth of July race.

This story will be updated.

