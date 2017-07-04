FREEPORT — Ryan Smith won the L.L. Bean 4th of July 10K on Tuesday morning, finishing in 32 minutes, 31 seconds.
Smith, 22 of Farmington, beat Sam Seekins, 25 of Portland, who finished second in 32:56, and Chris Harmon, 29 of Portland, who was third in 33:30.
Sheri Piers, 46 of Falmouth, won the women’s race in 37:54. Erin Lane, 36 of Contoocook, New Hampshire, was second in 38:11, and Christina Berkow, 28 of New York, was third in 38:18.
There were 1,235 finishers in the annual Fourth of July race.
This story will be updated.