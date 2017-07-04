BASEBALL

Jimmy Kerr had two hits, Brock Keener hit a two-run double and the Sanford Mainers defeated the Winnipesaukee Muskrats 6-5 on Tuesday in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game at Laconia, New Hampshire.

Keener’s double highlighted a four-run fourth inning for the Mainers (7-15). Bryan Sturges hit a solo homer in the fifth when Sanford added two more.

J.P. Sorma and Mark Sluys each had a home run and two RBI for the Muskrats (8-13).

Sanford relievers Ian Burns, Perez Knowles, Jake Dexter and Dalton Brown combined to pitch five innings, allowing two hits and one run, with Brown earning his first save.

EMPIRE LEAGUE: Matt Taylor drove in six runs, with a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh, to lead the Plattsburgh RedBirds (7-2) to a 7-6 win over the Old Orchard Beach Surge (4-6) at Plattsburgh, New York.

Kevin Putkonen had four hits and two RBI for the Surge.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Carolina Hurricanes acquired checking-line forward Marcus Kruger from the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the forward’s second trade in three days.

The Golden Knights received Carolina’s fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Chicago traded Kruger to Vegas on Sunday for undisclosed future considerations.

• The Colorado Avalanche signed former No. 1 pick Nail Yakupov to a one-year deal.

Yakupov, the top pick by Edmonton in the 2012 draft, was traded to St. Louis before last season. The right winger had three goals and six assists in 40 games for the Blues.

• Right winger Andre Burakovsky and the Washington Capitals agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The 22-year-old restricted free agent had 12 goals and 23 assists in 64 games for Washington last season.

GOLF

SIXTH HOLE-IN-ONE: A Mississippi man had a good day on the golf course when he made the sixth hole-in-one of his life.

The Daily Leader reports 81-year-old Glen Martin was playing in a senior scramble at the Brookhaven Country Club when it happened.

The retired pastor used an 8-iron. He says the ball hit the green and “started to curl and roll in a weird way” before dropping in the hole.

Martin has had a pacemaker for about 30 years and says playing golf gives him the exercise and energy to keep his body running.

BRITISH OPEN QUALIFYING: Ian Poulter earned his way back to Royal Birkdale, where he finished second in the Open in 2008, by shooting rounds of 70-68 at Woburn Golf Club in Southport, England – his home club and one of five final qualifying sites Tuesday.

Shiv Kapur of India shot a 65 in the second round and was the medalist at Woburn to return to the British Open for the first time since 2013.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden says his relatives were among the 28 people injured in a shooting at a Little Rock, Arkansas, nightclub last week.

The Little Rock native said in a statement that his nephew called him early Saturday and said he’d been shot at Power Ultra Lounge. McFadden’s statement says other relatives were also shot at the club.

McFadden says he went to the scene “to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.”

McFadden issued the statement Monday night after a Little Rock television station posted video that appeared to show him outside the club following the shooting.

– Staff and news service report

