A Canadian hiker who broke his leg was rescued Wednesday afternoon from a mountain on the Appalachian Trail near Greenville.

Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, identified the hiker as 16-year-old Johan Cordoba of Montreal, Canada.

MacDonald said Cordoba was hiking with about 10 campers and camp counselors from Camp Tekakwitha in Leeds when he lost his footing on a downhill slope of the trail, fell and broke his leg. The accident took place between Third and Fourth Mountains.

Several game wardens as well as members of the Appalachian Mountain Club responded. After receiving first aid, Cordoba was carried to a helicopter landing area. The Maine Forest Service helicopter transported him to Old Town before he was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The group had completed about half of their 18-day hike of Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness when the accident occurred.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

