Portland school board member Stephanie Hatzenbuehler said Wednesday that she will resign her seat in September when her family moves out of state.

Hatzenbuehler will resign just shy of the end of her first three-year term on the Portland Board of Education. No special election will be held to name her replacement because her District 4 seat is up for election on Nov. 7.

Hatzenbuehler said in a statement that leaving the board early is not easy and is the result of a decision to move across the country to be closer to extended family.

“It has been a great honor and joy to work with the people of Portland in service to our public schools,” Hatzenbuehler said. “I have loved my service on the board, particularly working with my fellow board members in choosing our new superintendent and working with dedicated teachers, staff and administrators in creating a scholastic environment that promotes safe and rigorous teaching and learning.”

Superintendent Xavier Botana said Hatzenbuehler is a “highly valued and respected member” of the school board.

“She clearly is dedicated to ensuring the success of students, staff and families in the Portland Public Schools. She has been a tremendous support through my transition,” he said. “I know that I speak for her fellow board members and district staff in saying that we are very grateful to Stephanie for her service and wish her all the best in this next phase of her life.”

Nomination papers for District 4, District 5 and an at-large seat area now available at the City Clerk’s Office.

