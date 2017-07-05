The woman who was interim CEO of the area’s largest Chamber of Commerce has been named its permanent chief.

Quincy Hentzel, who stepped in as interim CEO in February following the resignation of Chris Hall, is the full-time CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to a release Wednesday announcing the appointment.

Hentzel was one of more than 70 applicants for the position, which oversees the day-to-day operations of one of Maine’s largest Chambers.

“I am thrilled by this opportunity to lead the Chamber into our next phase,” said Hertzel in the release. “We need to change with the times and listen to what it is our members want and need. We are being more inclusive – launching new events and focusing efforts on small business, immigrant-owned businesses and women in the business community.”

Hentzel previously worked at Industrium, a public relations/advertising agency, where she focused on public relations/public affairs work for clients across the country. She also spent 11 years working as the director of governmental affairs for the Maine Credit Union League.

“After an exhaustive search, we are very fortunate to have discovered that the best candidate for our CEO was working for us,” said James Erwin, Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce board chair. “While business leaders are networking in more and different ways, they still need a place to come together, and more than ever they need a collective voice. In her brief tenure as Interim CEO, Quincy has already demonstrated that she understands the Chamber’s unique role in meeting those needs.”

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is comprised of five community chambers, eight communities and PROPEL, its young professionals organization. It has more than 1,250 member businesses, representing more than 65,000 people in the Greater Portland area.

