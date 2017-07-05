BRUSSELS — The European Union and Japan have agreed “in principle” on a free trade deal that will affect an overwhelming majority of commerce between the two economic giants and will be officially endorsed at a summit of their leaders Thursday.

EU Council President Donald Tusk and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet Thursday and shake hands on the landmark deal, which took four years to negotiate.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a tweet that “we’ve reached political agreement” and “now recommend to leaders to confirm this” at their short summit.

The timing of the announcement is important, coming just before a summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany, where U.S. President Trump is expected to express his discontent with free trade and his desire to renegotiate some deals.

Both the EU and Japan have stressed that their pact is intended as a rejection of the kind of protectionism Trump advocates.

For Abe, it shows Japan remains an important partner in global trade, especially after Trump pulled the plug on a trade deal with Pacific nations. For the EU, it shows that it remains a champion of free trade even if free trade negotiations with the United States are in a rut.

A senior EU official said the deal with the Japanese “means we have agreed on almost everything of importance to either side.” Now, legal scrubbing and translations are expected to take several months before the agreement can be formally completed and put to approval to national authorities in the EU and Japan.

The 28-nation EU exports about 86 billion euros worth of goods and services to Japan every year but still faces high tariffs and other obstacles in reaching the lucrative market.

A deal would require tweaks to Japan’s protections for its dairy farmers, whose home market is protected by tariffs of up to 40 percent on processed cheese, wine, pasta and chocolate. Japan is specifically looking for removing import tariffs on cars and car parts.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.