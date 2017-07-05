NEW YORK — A judge has told “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli to keep his mouth shut at his securities fraud trial.

Prosecutors had sought a gag order after an impromptu gaggle by Shkreli last week with news reporters covering his case.

The judge got assurances on Wednesday from the lawyer of the former pharmaceutical company CEO that his client wouldn’t talk to reporters anymore in or around the courthouse to avoid tainting the jury. She stopped short of halting his running commentary on social media.

Shkreli became notorious in 2015 when a drug company he founded increased the price of a life-saving drug from $13.50 to $750 per pill. He was arrested on unrelated charges he cheated investors in a pair of failed hedge funds.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.