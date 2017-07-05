The government was closed down for three days, but we in Maine were not threatened by a bully. State parks are still open. Sebago Lake is as beautiful as a Longfellow poem describing the Songo River and Mount Katahdin, two examples of nature’s beauty in Maine that still exist from long ago, before Gov. LePage, and will be there after he is gone.

We are independent and still have beautiful state parks and museums. This summer, tourists can see William Zorach’s sculptures at the Portland Museum of Art, the works of Marguerite Zorach at the Farnsworth in Rockland and Marsden Hartley’s works at the Colby College Museum of Art (after July 8). Don’t forget to visit the Winslow Homer Studio at Prouts Neck overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a high point of Maine’s natural beauty.

So between our wonderful natural resources, beautiful climate, great restaurants and wonderful museums, we are not threatened by Gov. Le-Page’s shutdown of the government. We are an independent culture and have great leaders like Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King. Maine will survive this summer because of its wonderful natural beauty, restaurants and museums, not because of Gov. LePage’s poor leadership and judgment.

Patricia Davidson Reef

Falmouth

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.