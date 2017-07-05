FALMOUTH — Ben Stasium’s run-scoring single highlighted a three-run second inning Wednesday and Andrews Post went on to an 8-3 victory against Highland Green in a Zone 3 American Legion baseball game.

After Cam Cox lined a leadoff homer in the first inning for Highland Green (2-6), Andrews (7-3) answered with a run in its half of the inning on a passed ball.

Max Fortier led Andrews with a double and single.

Cox paced Highland Green with a double and single as well as his homer. Cam Grant added a pair of singles.

COASTAL LANDSCAPE 4, ZONE 3 UNITED 0: Riley Bartell threw a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one as Coastal Landscape (6-4) won at Portland.

Bartell also had an RBI double in a two-run second inning. Tim Greenlaw and James Sinclair added doubles for Coastal.

Elijah Winchester had a double for Zone 3.

REGENCY MORTGAGE SUMMER LEAGUE

SOUTH PORTLAND SWEEPS WESTBROOK: Jake Poole drove in three runs to lead South Portland (4-0) over Westbrook (1-4) 9-2 in the first game at Westbrook. South Portland won the second game, 2-1.

In the opener, Connor Buckley earned the win, allowing one earned run and one walk with five strikeouts. He added an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Poole hit an RBI triple in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh.

In the second game, Noah McHugh and Zach Johnson each hit RBI singles for South Portland.

Gus Lappin earned the win, tossing four no-hit innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

BIRD’S EYE PAINTING, NOVA SEAFOOD SPLIT: Bryce Afthim struck out nine in a two-hit shutout to lead Bird’s Eye Painting (4-4) over Nova Seafood (6-2) 5-0 in the first game at Scarborough. Nova Seafood recovered to win the second game, 8-5.

In the opener, Afthim hit an RBI triple in the sixth inning and scored on a squeeze by Mason Rosborough.

In the second game, Cam Seymour hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to lead Nova Seafood.

JUNIOR LEGION

AUBURN 4, SACO & BIDDEFORD SAVINGS 0: Brodi Farinas threw a three-hitter as Auburn (6-6) shut out Saco & Biddeford Savings (6-5) at Biddeford.

Auburn took a 2-0 lead with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning and added two runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Farinas and Cooper Millett.

YANKEE FORD 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Yankee Ford scored a pair of runs in the second inning and added three in the third at Gray.

Garrett Mello had a single and reached base three times for Yankee Ford. Sean Agrondia, Alex Borzek and Carson Sullivan each scored twice.

THIRSTY TURF 11, OXFORD HILLS 0: Ryan Breece pitched a seven-hitter as Thirsty Turf (10-0) shut out Oxford Hills (3-4) at Portland.

Hayden O’Donnell had a double and single, and Luke Knowles added a pair of hits for Thirsty Turf.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.