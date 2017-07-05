CLEVELAND — Indians Manager Terry Francona will miss at least a few more games as doctors try to pinpoint his medical issues.

Francona remains at the Cleveland Clinic undergoing tests to determine what has made him light-headed and increased his heart rate over the past month.

The 58-year-old Francona was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and missed Wednesday’s game against the Padres.

At this point, it’s unclear when he’ll be discharged or if he’ll be able to manage the American League All-Star team next week.

Team president Chris Antonetti said Francona will be out for “at least a couple more days” and that it’s possible he could be sidelined for the remainder of Cleveland’s homestand before next week’s All-Star break. Antonetti said Francona has undergone tests and doctors are working toward a diagnosis.

“It’s just at this point narrowing down what is the specific thing causing the symptoms and how do they correct that,” Antonetti said, “and all of the doctors are very confident they will be able to do that and figure that out in the near term.”

Antonetti and General Manager Mike Chernoff visited Francona on Wednesday.

“We talked about a wide variety of issues from different trade conversations we’re having and things going on with the team, so he’s actively engaged and actively itching to get back,” Antonetti said.

ANGELS: The team placed Huston Street on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a strained right groin and is hopeful that star outfielder Mike Trout will return after the All-Star break.

Street’s injury comes just four appearances after he made his season debut. He missed the first 11 weeks of the season with shoulder problems.

Trout has been out since May 28 with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He was scheduled to be the DH in a rehab assignment on Wednesday night with Class A Inland Empire.

TWINS: Minnesota placed left-handed pitcher Hector Santiago on the 10-day disabled list because of upper back pain.

