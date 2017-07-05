NEW YORK — Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio’s New York Yankees record for home runs in a season by a rookie – before the All-Star break.

Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to Toronto, his major league-leading 29th home run of the season.

DiMaggio set the Yankees rookie mark in 1936. Judge reached it in New York’s 83rd game of the season.

Judge is hitting .331 with 65 RBI, but his historic hitting hasn’t been able to stem the Yankees’ slide. New York fell to 0-6-1 in its last seven series after Dellin Betances forced in the go-ahead run Wednesday with four walks in the eighth inning. The Yankees had rallied from a 5-0 deficit.

ATHLETICS 7, WHITE SOX 4: Sonny Gray pitched six mostly sharp innings to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks.

Jed Lowrie added three hits and two RBI, Bruce Maxwell doubled in two runs and Jaycob Brugman homered to help the A’s to their second straight home win following eight consecutive losses at the Coliseum.

ANGELS 2, TWINS 1: Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and Los Angeles avoided a road sweep.

Bridwell (3-1) out-dueled Twins All-Star Ervin Santana, scattering four hits.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 2: Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead Pittsburgh at Philadelphia.

Josh Bell had an RBI triple and Jordy Mercer had two hits and also tripled for the Pirates, who have won three of four.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 7, RAYS 3: Jon Jay connected for his third career pinch home run and Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single an inning later, helping host Chicago rally past Tampa Bay.

The Cubs appeared to be headed for their sixth loss in eight games before Jay drove a 1-2 pitch from Erasmo Ramirez (4-3) over the wall in left-center for a tying three-run shot with two out in the sixth inning.

Happ got his big hit in the seventh, driving in Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo with a bouncer up the middle against Tampa Bay’s drawn-in infield.

BREWERS 4, ORIOLES 0: Matt Garza pitched into the seventh inning and Keon Broxton hit a two-run homer to help Milwaukee complete a three-game sweep at home.

Garza scattered five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 61/3 innings for his first scoreless outing of the season.

PADRES 6, INDIANS 2: Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and San Diego got another rare road win.

Perdomo (4-4) allowed one earned run in five innings and continued his turnaround after a rough start this season.

GIANTS 5, TIGERS 4: Ty Blach took a shutout into the seventh inning, and San Francisco held off a late rally at Detroit.

The Giants led 5-0 before Detroit scored four times in the seventh. Blach (6-5) was pulled after allowing a two-run single to Victor Martinez, and San Francisco needed three relievers to get through the inning. The Giants used five relievers in all.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.