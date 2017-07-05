A Biddeford man was charged with felony aggrevated reckless conduct Tuesday night by police in Old Orchard Beach after he allegedly brandished a handgun after an argument on a public basketball court escalated.

Police were called to First Street Memorial Park shortly after 7 p.m. for a reported altercation between two men. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene in different directions. Witnesses at the scene said a man had displayed a handgun.

Police chased the suspect on foot and arrested him. Ibn Welch, 21, was charged with aggrevated reckless conduct, a class-B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the release .

Officers also recovered a firearm from the scene, which they said was the same gun in Welch’s possession when he made the alleged threats.

Welch is being held on $20,000 cash bail at the York County Jail.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to call the Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911.

