A Unity man has been charged with assaulting a woman recently in Thorndike by allegedly punching and biting her, police said.

Robert Jurdak, 36, was charged with domestic violence assault, Class D; criminal mischief, Class D; and obstructing the report of a crime, Class D, according to a news release Wednesday from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday at 1 a.m. to a domestic disturbance at a home on Gordon Hill Road in Thorndike. A woman there said Jurdak, her former boyfriend, had been spending some time with her and they began arguing. When she asked him to leave, he allegedly punched and bit her and smashed her phone when she tried to call police.

Deputies interviewed people at the home and arrested Jurdak, according to the release.

Jurdak was taken to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast, where he was later released on $500 cash bail.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.