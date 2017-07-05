CLINTON — Maine State Police were led on a nearly 50-mile chase on Interstate 95 on July 4, as a driver in a stolen vehicle attempted to flee the scene at speeds over 100 mph.

According to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page, Sgt. Matt Casavant was patrolling I-95 when he attempted to pull over a silver 1997 Jeep from New Hampshire for a traffic violation. The Jeep stopped briefly and Casavant had an interaction with the driver, who was identified as 54-year-old Christos Kassaras, of Goffstown, New Hampshire. Kassaras then fled from the scene.

Casavant pursued the Jeep, and it was determined the vehicle was stolen out of New Hampshire.

Kassaras reached speeds of 112 miles per hour, and spike strips were deployed in Newburgh. Kassaras continued driving on I-95 toward Bangor just on the wheel rims of the car in a chase that lasted about 47 miles.

Kassaras exited the interstate at Broadway, where police stopped him by using a Precision Immobilization Technique, which is a maneuver in which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways.

Kassaras resisted arrest but was taken into custody and identified. He was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center where he was cleared and was then taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Kassaras was charged with eluding an officer, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, unauthorized use of property, refusing to submit to arrest, and passing a roadblock.

