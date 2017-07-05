The New Hampshire Fisher Cats broke up a pitchers’ duel with two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday night to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 2-0,before 4,816 at Hadlock Field.

Jon Harris (4-8) held the Sea Dogs to three hits over seven innings, and the New Hampshire bullpen did the rest.

Sea Dogs starter Kevin McAvoy (3-6) also threw seven shutout innings, but got into trouble in the eighth. After Derrick Loveless’ leadoff, infield single, Jonathan Davis bunted. McAvoy fielded the ball but threw it wild, into right field. Loveless scored and Davis went to third. Davis then scored on a sacrifice fly.

McAvoy gave up a single and was lifted. He ended up allowing seven hits and one earned run.

Neither starter walked a batter.

Red Sox utility player Brock Holt made a rehab appearance with the Sea Dogs, playing third base and going 1 for 3.

Holt is scheduled to play again on Thursday, when the Sea Dogs (37-43) and Fisher Cats (34-50) meet again, at 7 p.m.

The Sea Dogs best chance came when they loaded the bases in the sixth inning with two outs on an error, a single and hit batter. But Michael Chavis flied out to the catcher in foul territory.

