WASHINGTON – National Public Radio marked the Fourth of July by tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence, but it seems some Twitter users didn’t recognize what they were reading.

I think this one is officially my favorite response to the Declaration of Independence pic.twitter.com/jr9q6wobdq — Amanda Bise (@amandabise) July 5, 2017

The broadcaster tweeted out the words of the declaration line-by-line Tuesday. Some of the founders’ criticisms of King George III were met with angry responses from supporters of President Trump, who seemed to believe the tweets were liberal propaganda and a reference to the current president. Others were under the impression NPR was trying to provoke Trump with the tweets.

Do you feel embarrassed now? — Steve Kanter (@TheEditDog) July 5, 2017

Some who criticized the broadcaster, like @darren_mills, deleted their tweets

You do realize that what you’re calling “trash” is actually the Declaration of Independence. How un-American of you. SAD! — Adam (@SuperQuad86) July 5, 2017

Others, like @JustEsrafel took it as a learning opportunity:

I was terribly stupid for this comment. I won't delete it though. I don't think most of us would recognize this if read.

I learned my lesson — D.G.Davies (@JustEsrafel) July 5, 2017

NPR broadcast its annual reading of the declaration for the 29th straight year on Independence Day. This is the first year the tradition has been extended to Twitter.

Spokeswoman Allyssa Pollard says the tweets were shared by thousands of people and generated “a lively conversation.”

