An emergency bill that would allow fire chiefs and fire wardens to use private websites to issue burn permits passed into law Tuesday without the signature of Gov. Paul LePage and Wednesday, Warden’s Report was back online.

Warden’s Report was one of two online services identified by Maine Forest Service officials in early June, when then they sent letters to more than 70 municipalities urging them not to use it or another site called Burning Permits.

Following a review of state law by the Office of the Attorney General, Forest Service officials concluded that while the authority exists to delegate issuing paper permits to fire chiefs and wardens, no such authority exists for using privately operated websites or software to issue permits. As a result, the only legitimate vehicle to obtain online permits was through the Maine State Forest Service’s site, where permits cost $7.

On Wednesday, John Bott, communications director for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said department officials “are reviewing the legislation that passed to determine how best to support implementation of the law.”

Gary Hickey, who with another West Gardiner firefighter, launched the online permitting system in 2013, said Wednesday that between 25 and 50 requests for burn permits through his website had come in that day.

This story will be updated.

Jessica Lowell — 621-5632

[email protected]

Twitter: @JLowellKJ

