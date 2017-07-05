MADISON — The daughter of Skowhegan Selectwoman Darla Pickett was among four people shot to death, including an alleged gunman, early Wednesday morning at several locations on Russell Road.

“I only know my child is gone,” Pickett, also a former Morning Sentinel reporter, said in a brief phone call Wednesday afternoon. “I’m just broken hearted right now I can’t … talk. I just can’t talk. I’m sorry.”

Her daughter, Lori, is also the sister of Skowhegan’s finance and human resources director, Trisha Austin.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed at a press briefing on Russell Road Wednesday afternoon that three people had been shot to death and a fourth was shot and killed by a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy.

A fifth person was taken to a hospital, McCausland said. “He is still alive — I don’t have any update on condition,” he said of the fifth person. “The gunman was shot and killed — there is no danger to the public.”

No victims’ names have officially been released yet by authorities, nor have they identified the alleged gunman. No police were injured, according to a news release from the state police.

Maine State Police said that Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies confronted a suspected gunman Wednesday morning near the scene of the shootings, where he was fatally shot.

It was not immediately clear where on the road the shootings took place, although emergency dispatch reports Wednesday morning cited the vicinity of 313 and 299 Russell Road. The shootings happened at several places along a country road about 4 miles from the center of town in Madison, a Somerset County community with about 4,800 residents. The locations are about 2 miles from downtown Skowhegan.

“The state police, the Somerset Sheriff’s Department and the Attorney General’s office is investigating this multi-scene incident that we have in Madison,” McCausland told reporters in a briefing at the Skowhegan/Madison town line.

McCausland said four people were shot, three of them killed and one was wounded. Somerset County deputies confronted the gunman and he was shot and killed.

“There are a number of different scenes,” he said. “Russell Road will be closed throughout the day as investigators start trying to find out essentially what sparked this violence. Our task now is to find out exactly what happened and why. There’s a number of different scenes to content with.”

McCausland said it is rare and “very, very serious incident”. Investigations will be on scene all day and into the night.”

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said via email that his deputies responded to the reported shooting and there “was a police-involved shooting, with one male individual deceased.”

In a statement later Wednesday morning, Lancaster said the deputies who arrived on scene “discovered that three people had been shot to death at different locations along the Russell Road in Madison.”

“The alleged shooter returned and shot and wounded a fourth individual,” Lancaster said in the statement. “Deputies confronted the gunman and the gunman was shot and killed.”

Lancaster said authorities would not yet release the names of the deputies involved in the shooting.

State police detectives are investigating the shootings with the sheriff’s office. The Attorney General’s Office has sent a group to investigate the scene and review the shots fired by the deputies, according to the release.

The 911 call was reported as a homicide in the Somerset County dispatch logs and was reported at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday.

Skowhegan police closed Russell Road to traffic at the town line with Madison, and that blockade was expected to remain for the rest of the day, police said. Russell Road begins near Route 201 in Skowhegan and travels north about 5 miles before intersecting with Route 148/ White Schoolhouse Road in Madison.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit truck left the scene at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Kim Morse, of Embden, was stopped on Russell Road by state police as they blocked the road in both directions.

Morse said Wednesday morning that she travels that way all the time.

“I know people on this road. I don’t want it to be anybody I know — I don’t want it to be anyone but nobody I know,” Morse said. “It’s shocking. This is a small town.”

Near the Russell Road blockade, Reginal Woodman sat on the rear bumper of his Toyota pickup truck in the shade of a tree in his yard, watching all the traffic turning in his driveway.

“Ain’t much I can do about it,” he said. “Don’t want any more excitement.”

The Madison shootings are among the region’s and state’s deadliest since November 2015, when three people in Oakland were shot and killed by a gunman who ultimately shot himself.

Staff writer Colin Ellis contributed reporting.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.