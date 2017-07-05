football

Suh sees Dolphins as ready to compete with Patriots

Ndamukong Suh is ready for the Miami Dolphins to take the next step in their quest to win a Super Bowl.

The Dolphins reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008 and the next step could be winning the AFC East. That would mean ending the New England Patriots’ dominance of the division.

“I think the Patriots are definitely beatable,” the star defensive tackle said Tuesday on ESPN. “It’s just a matter of playing a good game, almost a perfect game in a lot of ways because they’ve got great coaching and obviously great players, and talent on their side of the ball. So you’ve got to be going on all cylinders. Without question I have a ton of respect for them, but without question they’re definitely beatable as everybody is in the league.”

The Patriots swept the series against Miami in 2016. The teams meet Nov. 26 in Massachusetts and Dec. 11 on a Monday night in Miami.

n Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in Frisco, Texas.

During a dispute with some tailgaters Tuesday at a Major League Soccer game, Wilson intentionally backed his truck into a woman while parking, then threatened a man by brandishing a rifle, police records show.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Otto Porter Jr. agreed to sign an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday, but the Washington Wizards plan to match the offer and keep him.

The Vertical first reported that Porter, a restricted free agent, agreed to sign a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Nets. Under NBA rules, the Wizards would then have two days to match.

Porter averaged 13.4 points and shot 43.4 percent from 3-point range last season.

n A person with knowledge of the deal said Dion Waiters is staying in Miami on a new four-year, $52 million contract with the Heat. Waiters averaged 15.8 points in 46 games last season for the Heat.

n Veteran guard Nick Young agreed to a $5.2 million, one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent confirmed. The 32-year-old averaged 13.2 points in 60 games for the Lakers last season.

n Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in last month’s draft, scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Boston lost to the San Antonio Spurs 81-70 in a summer league matchup at Salt Lake City, Utah.

SOCCER

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER: Gonzalo Veron scored in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Red Bulls (8-8-2) scored the only two goals of the second half. Daniel Royer tied it in the 55th minute on a penalty kick, and Veron scored from the corner of the 18-yard box on a fast break to hand New England (5-9-5) its fourth consecutive loss.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Italy’s Fabio Aru accelerated away from three-time Tour champion Chris Froome and other top contenders for the yellow jersey in an impressive show of strength on the first mountain climb of this year’s race, winning Stage 5 and showing he could be the man to beat to the finish line in Paris on July 23.

Froome still rode well enough up the steep ascent to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station to take the overall race lead.

– Staff and news service report

