Police and firefighters in Topsham detonated a suspicious device that was found by a landscaper at the Topsham Fair Mall Wednesday morning, a fire official said.

In a press release, the police described the suspicious package as a bag, found at the base of a tree outside the Home Depot store, that had several wires sticking out of it and was emitting an electronic beeping sound.

All access to the Home Depot store in the shopping complex was cut off while police investigate the device, the police department said in a Tweet.

Maine State Police responded to the scene with its explosive ordnance disposal unit and the bag was detonated. The bag appeared to have several electronic devices and wire, but no explosives were found.

By 11:20 a.m., the Topsham Fair Mall road was reopened to traffic.

