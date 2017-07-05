A Windham man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a child pornography charge.

Matthew Miller, 51, entered the plea in federal District Court in Portland on a charge of accessing with intent to view material containing images of child pornography.

Court records indicate that investigators from Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit were investigating the exchange of child pornography over the internet in September. Agents downloaded child pornography files from a computer that was making the files available and that computer was later determined to be in Miller’s house in Windham. After getting a search warrant, investigators found that Miller was using a file-sharing netwook to search for and download child pornography.

Miller, who will be sentenced at a later date, faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 in addition to five years to life supervised release.

