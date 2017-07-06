It’s clear to everyone but Nancy Pelosi – Democratic leader in the U.S. House since 2007 – and her caucus that if Democratic leadership in Congress is to regain any credibility, Pelosi needs to step aside in favor of younger leaders with a new, clear vision.

But Pelosi has declared that she is not going anywhere willingly. Vision is in short supply. So are younger leaders.

Pelosi is actually a reflection of her party and where it now stands: Against Donald Trump and his agenda and not much else. But what is the Democratic Party for?

The Democrats have maintained their power on the West Coast and in the Northeast, but they are no longer the voice of the people in the heart of America. Since the beginning of Barack Obama’s first term as president, the Democrats have lost over 1,000 state and federal legislative seats.

The problem is deeper than Pelosi. Where is the party’s substantive alternative – on taxes, on student loans, on infrastructure or on Obamacare?

There are many reasons to find fault with the Republicans’ health care and Obamacare repair proposals, but what are the Democratic alternatives? Surely Democrats cannot believe that Obamacare does not need to be fixed. What is their proposal?

On trade and industry, people like Ohio Reps. Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan might lead the party back to meat-and-potatoes Democratic values.

On wealth and taxation, Sen. Sherrod Brown, also of Ohio, might be the Democratic tribune.

On infrastructure repair, why shouldn’t the two parties find common ground and work with the president?

The Democrats need not only a new leader in the House but also a positive program.

