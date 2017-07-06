A box truck wiped out the drive-through canopy at a Naples credit union Thursday, surprising employees as well as customers, who were inside the Roosevelt Trail building, authorities said.

Captain Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 33-year-old Scott Nason of Lewiston was trying to turn around when he failed to negotiate the height of the box truck and hit the overhead canopy at the Evergreen Credit Union.

“The entire canopy was ripped from the building,” Stewart said. “The building as well as the vehicle suffered significant damage.”

Stewart said no injuries were reported but he added that the crash, which was reported at 1:54 p.m., “stunned” employees and customers.

Nason was driving a 2015 GMC box truck owned by Rockingham Electrical Supply of Newington, New Hampshire.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

