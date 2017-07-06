The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the driver of a cement-mixer truck for taking steps to reduce the risk of serious injuries when the truck struck a pickup at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 121 in Casco Thursday afternoon.

Captain Scott Stewart said in a statement that 48-year-old Edwin Graham of Bridgton was driving the cement truck south on Route 11 and struck a pickup truck that failed to yield the right of way. The pickup truck was driven by 72-year-old Luis Dapas of Casco.

“Graham’s actions behind the wheel of the commercial vehicle averted certain tragedy and no one suffered any significant injury though both vehicles did get badly damaged,” Stewart said.

