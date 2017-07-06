WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Davis Love III can still get some solid work done in a PGA Tour event.

Heading into the World Golf Hall of Fame in September, the 53-year-old Love shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday in The Greenbrier Classic, leaving him two strokes behind first-round leader Sebastian Munoz.

Love is looking for his first win since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, which made him the third-oldest winner in PGA Tour history. He would be the oldest if he wins in West Virginia.

Slowed this year by a bad back and a broken collarbone sustained in a January snowboarding accident, Love took advantage of a course softened by overnight rain for his best round of the season. He birdied four of his first five holes in the morning round on Old White, the course that was reconstructed after deadly floods forced the cancellation of last year’s tournament.

His son, Davis Love IV, also is in the field, receiving a sponsor exemption. It’s the second time they are playing the same tournament.

Munoz, a 24-year-old Colombian, was boosted by five birdies on the back nine for a 61. Defending champion Danny Lee was at 64 along with five others.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rising Spanish star Jon Rahm upstaged tournament host Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open by shooting a 7-under 65 to move one stroke off the first-round lead at Portstewart, Northern Ireland.

Rahm, ranked No. 11, showed impressive form on the links two weeks out from the British Open, rolling in six birdies and an eagle on a low-scoring day. He was tied for third place with Englishmen Matthew Southgate and Oliver Fisher.

Daniel Im of the United States, ranked No. 542, and Benjamin Hebert of France, ranked No. 254, held the lead after shooting bogey-free 64s.

McIlroy, the defending champion, was even par at a tournament that benefits his own foundation.

LPGA: Belgian rookie Laura Gonzalez Escallon birdied three of the final four holes for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Sei Young Kim in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wisconsin.

Gonzalez Escallon, the 26-year-old former Purdue player who won twice last season on the Symetra Tour, also started fast in the first-year event, making birdies on three of the first four holes.

Kim had eight birdies and a bogey at Thornberry Creek, the Oneida Nation-owned resort near Green Bay. The South Korean player won the Lorena Ochoa Match Play in May in Mexico for her sixth LPGA Tour victory.

Tour rookies Madeleine Sheils and Min-G Kim shot 66.

THE LONGTIME caddie for Phil Mickelson is going to work for NBC and Golf Channel for the rest of the year.

Jim “Bones” Mackay will still be walking golf courses, but with a microphone instead of a 40-pound golf bag.

Mackay was the only caddie Mickelson had in his 25-year career. They decided two weeks ago to part ways. Mickelson is using his younger brother, Tim, the rest of the season.

Mackay will start his new role in two weeks at the British Open.

