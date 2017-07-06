An assistant principal at Gorham High School is facing a drunken driving charge.

Kimberly Slipp, 61, of Gorham was arrested June 22 in Sebago and charged with operating under the influence, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Scott Stewart said the dispatch center received a call about a crash on Route 114 at 8:10 p.m. When deputies arrived, they discovered Slipp had hit a parked SUV and a telephone pole. She was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

Slipp received a breath test at the Windham Police Department, then was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, where she posted bail. Stewart declined to release her blood alcohol content.

“The deputy’s assessment of her was that she was intoxicated, and he placed her under arrest,” Stewart said.

Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry said Slipp has been a public educator for 39 years and an assistant principal at Gorham High School for 12 years. The school department is aware of the arrest, Perry said, but Slipp has not been put on administrative leave because the students are on summer break.

“We are taking these charges very seriously and are following all processes and protocols to investigate this matter closely before deciding upon an appropriate course of action,” the superintendent wrote in an email.

A home phone number listed for Slipp is out of service. A voicemail left at the high school and an email sent to Slipp on Thursday afternoon were not returned.

Slipp’s initial court date is Aug. 22.

