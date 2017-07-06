A bicyclist was seriously hurt Wednesday when she was hit by a pickup truck on High Street in Kennebunk, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said, and Katherine Moxham, 46, of Kennebunk, suffered serious injuries. She was listed in critical condition Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center.

According to Kennebunk police, Moxham was riding her bicycle east on High Street, when she was hit by an oncoming pickup truck. Police said the pickup, operated by a Kennebunk juvenile, had crossed the center line, struck Moxham and then ran off the road into a culvert.

Police said that because the driver is under 18 years old, he is not being identified, but he is a licensed driver. The driver of the pickup was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford with injuries that police described as minor.

High Street was closed Wednesday for more than three hours between Cat Mousam Road (Route 99) and Harrisecket Road, police said.

The Maine Warden Service sent a specialist in accident reconstruction to help police with their investigation, which is continuing.

