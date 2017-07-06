Audio courtesy of Sen. Roger Katz. Note: this audio file was edited to remove the Governor’s cell phone number.

AUGUSTA – Gov. Paul LePage blasted the Maine media Thursday, claiming reporters were spreading false information when they told readers and viewers he had threatened to leave the state for 10 days and go on vacation in the midst of a state government shutdown earlier this week.

But a voicemail obtained by the Portland Press Herald under a public records request from a Republican state Senator shows that LePage did say he was leaving Augusta.

“I’m heading out of town for about 10 days and I would like to speak to you before I leave,” LePage says in the message to Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta. According to the time stamp on the voicemail, LePage called Katz at 9:05 a.m. Monday. Less than 24 hours later, LePage told reporters at a State House press conference that he never said he was going on vacation, but that his pen was on vacation.

When asked if he said he was going on vacation LePage responded with a laugh saying, “No, my pen was on vacation until tonight. People don’t listen. I said, ‘My pen’s on vacation, I have nothing to do.’ And that meant that I was on vacation.”

LePage repeated that story again on Thursday morning as he spoke with WGAN radio morning talk show host Matt Gagnon, a LePage admirer who introduced the governor as a “conquering hero.”

LePage also told Gagnon and the show’s guest co-host, Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, that he spends time trying to mislead the Maine media.

“I just love to sit in my office and make up ways so they’ll write these stupid stories,” LePage said. “They are just so stupid it’s awful. I tell you, the sooner the print press goes away, the better society will be.”

Katz declined to comment on LePage presenting falsehoods to the press and lying to him and the public, but said he was concerned about LePage’s attack on a free press.

“The Governor’s suggestion that society would be better off without a free press ought to scare the hell out of anyone even vaguely familiar with history,” Katz said in a prepared statement that he also posted on Facebook.

A former two-term mayor of Augusta, Katz is a moderate Republican who frequently clashes with LePage and is serving his fourth term in the Senate. He chairs the Government Oversight Committee and serves on the appropriations and health and human services committees.

This story will be updated.

