BIDDEFORD — Dawson Renaud drove in the run and Jacob Gregoire pitched five scoreless innings Thursday to help Massabesic beat Saco & Biddeford Savings 1-0 in an American Legion baseball game at St. Louis Field.

Renaud doubled in Gregoire, who doubled earlier in the inning.

Gregoire struck out five and allowed three hits. Brandon Dyer got the save, striking out five in two scoreless innings.

Brice Springer of Saco & Biddeford Savings (3-6) allowed five hits and struck out 10.

COASTAL LANDSCAPE 6, HIGHLAND GREEN 5: Dylan Francoeur drove in Griffin Watson with a single in the eighth inning to lift Coastal Landscape (8-4) over Highland Green (4-8) at Portland.

Francoeur allowed five runs on 11 hits, striking out four.

James Sinclair of Coastal hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth to make it 5-5. Nick Merrill had two hits and two RBI for Highland Green.

YANKEE FORD 13, ZONE 3 UNITED 9: Nolan Brown drove in four runs and hit a bases-clearing triple in the third inning as Yankee Ford (8-2) beat Zone 3 United (0-10) at South Portland.

Arlo Pike had three RBI and Marshall Peterson added two hits for Yankee Ford, which used a six-run third to take a 7-5 advantage.

John Villanueva doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice for Zone 3 United. Jack Sawicki added two hits, including a triple.

EMPIRE LEAGUE

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 7, PLATTSBURGH 3: Jake Waiters hit an RBI double during a three-run fourth inning as the Surge (4-7) defeated the RedBirds (8-2) at Plattsburgh, New York.

Waiters drove in three runs, and Edgar Lebron Jr. added two hits and an RBI for the Surge, who led 5-0 through three. Brendan Henriquez picked up the win, allowing three runs on 10 hits, striking out five in eight innings.

REGENCY MORTGAGE LEAGUE

BRUNO’S RESTAURANT SWEEPS OSSIPEE TRAIL MOTORS: Donnie Tocci threw a complete game and hit an RBI double in the fourth inning to lead Bruno’s Restaurant (5-3) to a 3-2 win over Ossipee Trail Motors (1-8) in the first game at Standish.

Bruno’s completed the sweep with a 9-1 victory.

In the opener, Tocci, whose double gave Bruno’s a 3-1 lead, allowed two runs on six hits, striking out 10. Jackson Maturo had two hits for Ossipee Trails.

In the second game, Samuel Knop tripled and drove in two runs for Bruno’s. William Barnard added two hits.

NECBL

VERMONT 5, SANFORD 4: Colby Maiola homered and scored three times for the Sanford Mainers (7-16), but the Mountaineers (10-11) scored three runs in the second inning and held on at Sanford.

Maiola hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the lead to 5-4. Shaine Hughes had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run for Sanford, and Ryan Hogan had two RBI.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.