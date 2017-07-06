ST. LOUIS — Ichiro Suzuki of the Miami Marlins had two singles Thursday to become the majors’ all-time hits leader for foreign-born players, but Luke Voit homered and drove in three runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 4-3 victory.

Suzuki’s second-inning single to left field was his 3,053rd hit in the majors, which tied Rod Carew for 24th on the career hits list. His eighth-inning single passed Carew, who is from Panama.

Ichiro Suzuki, left, of the Miami Marlins talks with teammate Justin Bour after becoming the career hits leader for foreign-born players during a 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Associated Press/Jeff Roberson WHO'S HOT Dee Gordon of the Marlins is up to 31 stolen bases, and has stolen at least 30 in five of the past six seasons. WHO’S NOT The Cubs have not won consecutive games since June 18-20. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Next up on the career hits list at No. 23 is Rickey Henderson with 3,055.

The Cardinals, who had lost two straight, earned a four-game series split after winning the previous two series against the Diamondbacks and Nationals.

BREWERS 11, CUBS 2: Ryan Braun homered to ignite a seven-run third inning and Milwaukee won at Chicago for its fourth straight victory.

Braun went 1 for 2 with two walks and two RBI before being lifted following the sixth because of the lopsided score. Domingo Santana had four hits and two RBI, and Jesus Aguilar added three hits and an RBI.

REDS 6, ROCKIES 3: Sal Romano tossed five innings to earn his first major league victory, and Cincinnati won at Denver.

Romano (1-1), called up before the game to make his second career start, scattered six hits and allowed two runs to help the Reds split the four-game series.

PIRATES 6, PHILLIES 3: Gregory Polanco had four hits with a home run and two RBI, and Josh Bell homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Phillies.

Andrew McCutchen added three hits with two doubles for the Pirates, who have won three straight.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, ASTROS 4: Russell Martin homered and matched a season high with three hits, Josh Donaldson broke out of his slump with a go-ahead single and Toronto won at home.

Francisco Liriano (5-4) pitched six solid innings and Roberto Osuna converted his 21st consecutive save opportunity as the Blue Jays, who began the night last in the AL East, won their third straight. Houston, which has the best record in the majors at 58-28, had won four straight and 8 of 10.

Interleague

TIGERS 6, GIANTS 2: Anibal Sanchez pitched six strong innings and Dixon Machado hit his first career home run to lift Detroit at home.

Sanchez (1-0) earned his first victory since Aug. 23, allowing two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Sanchez was pitching so poorly this season that he was sent down to Triple-A Toledo, but he’s posted a 3.09 ERA in four starts since returning from the minors.

INDIANS 11, PADRES 2: Edwin Encarnacion homered and matched a career high with four hits, Jose Ramirez hit a home run and had three RBI, and Cleveland, playing its third straight game without Manager Terry Francona, won at home.

Francona, 58, remained hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been undergoing tests to resolve the causes of his becoming light-headed.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.