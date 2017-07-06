MIAMI — Kelly Olynyk, a 7-foot center with 3-point range, has moved from the Boston Celtics, agreeing to sign with the Miami Heat.

Olynyk’s agent, Greg Lawrence, confirmed the agreement after ESPN first reported it would be a four-year deal worth in excess of $50 million.

Kelly Olynyk, who was dropped by the Boston Celtics in a salary-cutting move, will sign a four-year contract with the Miami Heat. Associated Press/Alonzo Adams Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The deal has not been signed, though could be as early as Friday.

Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Celtics and played mostly as a reserve. He averaged 9.5 points in 278 regular-season games and shot a career-best 51 percent last season.

Olynyk’s is the second significant agreement for Miami in this free-agent period. The Heat struck a deal Wednesday to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.

CELTICS-KNICKS: New York has expressed interest in acquiring Boston guard Marcus Smart, a league source told Newsday.

It’s unclear if the Celtics will have to or want to part with Smart if they can work out a sign-and-trade with Utah for Hayward.

Multiple teams have inquired about the 23-year-old Smart, the source said.

It’s been speculated that it might take Willy Hernangomez and a first-round pick from the Knicks to get Smart. That would be a lot to give up for Smart, who will be a restricted free agent next summer.

SUMMER LEAGUE: Dante Exum scored a team-high 16 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 68-65 at Salt Lake City.

Abdel Nader scored a game-high 17 points for the Celtics, who were outscored 22-11 in the fourth quarter after leading 54-46. Jayson Tatum added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

SPURS: According to multiple reports, free-agent forward Rudy Gay reached agreement on a two-year, $17.2 million deal with San Antonio.

Gay, who turns 31 in August, is rehabilitating an Achilles tear, and there’s an expectation that he should be ready to return sometime in the fall. Gay opted out of $14 million in the final year of his contract with the Kings.

MAVERICKS: Dirk Nowitzki agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract that carries a team option in the second season, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

The agreement is similar to the one the Mavs and Nowitzki reached last year, although for significantly less money. Last year’s contract was for two years and $50 million, and the club declined its option before free agency opened this year.

TRADES: The Los Angeles Clippers acquired forward Danilo Gallinari from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved Atlanta.

The Clippers sent Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone, cash considerations and a protected 2018 first-round pick to the Hawks. The Nuggets received a 2019 second-round pick from Atlanta.

• The Clippers also acquired the draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans from Philadelphia in exchange for cash considerations.

BUCKS-76ERS: Milwaukee acquired the rights to sign rookie Sterling Brown from Philadelphia for cash considerations.

SUNS: Phoenix signed second-round pick Davon Reed, a 6-foot-6 former University of Miami guard.

GRIZZLIES: Memphis plans to retire the No. 50 jersey worn by Zach Randolph, who is leaving the team after eight seasons to sign with Sacramento.

NUGGETS: Denver agreed to a multiyear deal with rookie Tyler Lydon, a forward from Syracuse.

PACERS: Indiana waived backup guard Monta Ellis.

PISTONS: Detroit signed free-agent guard Langston Galloway to a three-year deal.

KINGS: Vince Carter, 40, agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal, league sources confirmed to The Sacramento Bee.

